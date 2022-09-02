Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.33. 10,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

