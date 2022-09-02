Connable Office Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Linde by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $284.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

