ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy producer will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $15.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.