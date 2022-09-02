Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.87

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $16.97. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

