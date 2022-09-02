Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Cut by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ED opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

