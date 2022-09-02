Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
Cooper Companies stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.77. 20,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,926. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $283.03 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.53.
Cooper Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
