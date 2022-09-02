Coreto Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Coreto has a market capitalization of $475,392.73 and $5,282.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Coreto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

