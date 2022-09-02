Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.33. 20,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.