Cowen Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $85.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.64.

XYL opened at $92.09 on Monday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

