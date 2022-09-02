Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 811,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,580,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

