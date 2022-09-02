Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $500,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $227.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,754. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

