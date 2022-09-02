Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. 12,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

