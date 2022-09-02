Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.49. 34,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $231.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.