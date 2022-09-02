Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T remained flat at $17.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 453,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.