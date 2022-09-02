Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,034 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

