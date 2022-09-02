Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,229 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 32,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,042. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

