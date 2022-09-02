Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 158,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.39. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,722. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.25 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

