Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $42,603.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.