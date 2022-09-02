Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.9 %

CRDO opened at $12.98 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth $126,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Credo Technology Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

