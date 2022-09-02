Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

