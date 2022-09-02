Critical Comparison: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Gold and Exxaro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

New Gold has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Gold and Exxaro Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 0.58 $140.60 million $0.13 4.84 Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Exxaro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 13.96% 4.24% 1.66% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Gold beats Exxaro Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

