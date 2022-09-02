Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $15,414,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Crocs by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.