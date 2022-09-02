CSFB Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.50

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.39.
ATCO Stock Performance
ACO.X stock opened at C$46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.71.
Insider Transactions at ATCO
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
Featured Stories
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.