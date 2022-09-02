CSFB Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.50

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.39.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

ACO.X stock opened at C$46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.71.

Insider Transactions at ATCO

About ATCO

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,249,012,926. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.