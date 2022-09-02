CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,881,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $66.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

