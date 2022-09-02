CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CSX were worth $140,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $31.61 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

