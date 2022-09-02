CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,131,073 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $167,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Transactions at CSX

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 236,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

