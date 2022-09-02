CTS Co. (CTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CTS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTS by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

