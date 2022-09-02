CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. 26,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,678 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.