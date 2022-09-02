CUDOS (CUDOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $262,538.00

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $262,538.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
