CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPG) Trading Up 0.1%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.70 ($1.14). Approximately 41,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.14).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.21.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

(Get Rating)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.