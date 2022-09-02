CyberMiles Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $35,556.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,339.43 or 0.99902039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00297350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

