Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $35.83 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $941,681.59 and approximately $8,049.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.83 or 0.00178278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00677852 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.