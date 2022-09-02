Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 35756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$23.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

