Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.20

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 8160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,108,445 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.