D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 154,194 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $142,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,317. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.83. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.