D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.52. 57,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

