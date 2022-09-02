D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,587. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

