D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 5,055 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $368.04. 21,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

