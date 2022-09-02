D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 154,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

