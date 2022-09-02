D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 337 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.70. 26,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.