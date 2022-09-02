D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,361 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,548. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.