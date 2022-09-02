D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $13.23.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.