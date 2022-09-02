Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.50.
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
Featured Stories
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.