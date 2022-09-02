Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.50.

Get Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure alerts:

About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.