Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 74,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.23 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

