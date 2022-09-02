Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.89. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

