Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

