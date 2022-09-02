Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

