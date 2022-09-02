Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 438,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

CAPE stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.