Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $662,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

