Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

IWV stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

